Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team

The annual bonanza that is NBA free agency is one day away, and while there may not be many superstars on the market, there are some clear difference-makers. Kyrie Irving , James Harden , and Fred VanVleet are among the biggest names, while playoff contributors such as Bruce Brown and Max Strus aren’t going to lack interest, either. Below are some thoughts on pending free agents whose statuses stand to have the greatest impact on fantasy leagues next season. While there are a few teams without those free agents, there are a few teams with more than one.

Atlanta: None

The Hawks have 14 players under contract for the 2023-24 season, and that number doesn’t include first-round pick Kobe Bufkin . Aaron Holiday (unrestricted) and Trent Forrest (restricted) will be free agents, but neither cracked the top 350 in 9-cat, per-game value last season. And that would likely remain the case if Holiday or Forrest were to remain in Atlanta. And given the contract situation mentioned in the first sentence of this paragraph, it feels likely that both will be on the move.

Boston: Grant Williams

The Celtics have already made one big move this offseason, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards and sending Marcus Smart to Memphis as part of a three-team trade. Porzingis could have been a free agent this summer, but he opted into the final year of his deal in order to help facilitate the trade. So that leaves Williams, who wasn’t a consistent member of Joe Mazzulla’s rotation during the playoffs. A player who was of greater value to the Celtics than fantasy managers, Williams finished the regular season ranked outside the top 200 in 8- and 9-cat formats. He’ll be a restricted free agent, and the acquisition of Porzingis could make it difficult for the Celtics to retain Williams, even with him stating his desire to remain in Boston. That said, a move elsewhere likely gives him a better shot at fantasy relevance next season than staying in Beantown would.

Brooklyn: Cameron Johnson

Like Williams, Johnson will be a restricted free agent, so the Nets can match any offer sheet that he accepts. Given the league’s thirst for capable 3-and-D wings, he won’t lack options when free agency opens. Johnson finished the season ranked just outside the top 50 in 9-cat, per-game value and was just outside the top 75 in 8-cat. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on his podcast earlier this week that Johnson could get “around 90" million in his new deal, with the expectation being that the Nets will hold onto him. In 25 starts for the Nets, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 3-pointers in 30.8 minutes, with the points, rebounds, assists, and steals all being career-best marks.

Seth Curry will be an unrestricted free agent, but his fantasy value is more of a specialist than anything. He averaged 1.5 3-pointers per game in 61 appearances last season, ranking outside the top 250 in 8- and 9-cat, per-game value.

Charlotte: Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington

Charlotte is one of two teams on this list with two top 100 fantasy players (9-cat) set to be free agents, with Toronto being the other. While Washington was extended a qualifying offer and will be a restricted free agent, Oubre will be unrestricted. Washington had the best season of his four-year NBA career, averaging a career-high 15.7 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 2.0 3-pointers in 32.6 minutes per game (73 appearances). Oubre produced a career-high average in points (20.3), he was limited to 48 games due to injury.

Something worth considering here is how the addition of Brandon Miller will impact Charlotte’s approach with Washington and Oubre, as the second-overall pick can be used at either forward position. Also worth noting here is Charlotte extending a qualifying offer to Miles Bridges , making him a restricted free agent. He sat out the entire 2022-23 season after not being signed due to his pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge. Bridges will have to sit out the first 10 games of next season to complete a 30-game ban. He finished the 2021-22 season as a top 40 player in 8- and 9-cat formats.

Chicago: Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu

With the Bulls agreeing to a new deal with Nikola Vucevic , they won’t have any major names in free agency when the market opens Friday evening. That said, White and Dosunmu will both be restricted free agents, giving Chicago the right to first refusal should either sign an offer sheet from another team. Neither White nor Dosunmu added much fantasy value last season, ranking outside the top 150 in 8- and 9-cat formats. However, Lonzo Ball ‘s continued absence due to a knee injury could open the door for either White or Dosunmu to improve their fantasy value should they return to the Windy City. Derrick Jones Jr. , Patrick Beverley , and Javonte Green will all be unrestricted free agents, but none stand to significantly impact fantasy basketball.

Cleveland: Caris LeVert

LeVert is the one consistent member of the Cavaliers’ rotation who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He finished last season ranked just outside the top 150 in 8- and 9-cat, per-game value, with the arrival of Donovan Mitchell limiting LeVert’s fantasy upside. While a return to Cleveland would keep LeVert on a team that aims to be a contender now, it would not be a great development as far as his fantasy potential is concerned.

Dallas: Kyrie Irving

Acquired from the Nets for a substantial haul in February, Irving is set to hit the open market. Dallas is expected to do all it can to keep him as Luka Doncic ‘s sidekick, and with good reason. There’s the raw talent, as well as what Dallas surrendered in order to acquire Irving. He finished last season as a 1st-round player in 8- and 9-cat formats, ranking within the top 10 in the latter. Dallas can ill afford to let Irving walk for nothing. His fantasy value should be fine regardless of where he plies his trade in 2023-24.

Also worth noting is Christian Wood , a top 100 fantasy player who did not land the contract extension he appeared to be hoping for after Dallas beat the Lakers on Christmas Day. The individual numbers were good enough to make Wood a solid frontcourt option in fantasy leagues, but the Mavericks are in clear need of upgrades in the frontcourt. Hence the decision to acquire Richaun Holmes and select Dereck Lively II on draft night and the Mavericks are still looking to improve the center rotation. Dwight Powell will also be an unrestricted free agent, but he tends to be more valuable to the team rotation than in fantasy leagues.

Denver: Bruce Brown

Brown’s status is a pretty big deal, as his contributions off the bench were one of the reasons why the Nuggets won their first NBA title. Denver is limited ($7.8 million) in how much it can pay Brown to return, while other teams can put up more. It was reported on Wednesday that the Lakers were interested in signing Brown, and they can offer the full mid-level extension ($12.4 million). Brown’s fantasy value slipped some once Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were fully healthy, but he was still good enough to merit being rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues. An 11th-round player in 8- and 9-cat formats, Brown should again provide solid late-round value in 2023-24, whether it’s in Denver or somewhere else.

Detroit: None

Hamidou Diallo , Cory Joseph , and Rodney McGruder will all be unrestricted free agents, but none of their statuses stand to impact the Pistons or fantasy basketball. Detroit is adding two first-round picks to its perimeter rotation in Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser , so playing time will only become more limited for those three vets should they return. Also of note was the decision to exercise the team option on Alec Burks ’ deal, leaving even less room for Diallo, Joseph, and/or McGruder.

Golden State: Draymond Green

Green is the big name here, as the veteran forward opted out of the final year of his contract to enter free agency. The expectation is that he’ll remain with the only team he’s played for as the Warriors look to make another championship run, with Marc Stein reporting that Green’s projected to land a three-year deal. While he may not be a prolific scorer, Green does just about everything else for the Warriors, which is why he finished last season as a top 100 player in 9-cat formats and was nearly a top 60 player in 8-cat.

Donte DiVincenzo will also be a free agent, and the feeling is that he’ll be moving on as he can make more money elsewhere. He was a solid deep-league option last season, providing 10th-round value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Minnesota, New York, and Houston have all been mentioned as teams that could be interested in signing DiVincenzo.

Houston: None

The Rockets don’t have any noteworthy free agents right now, but they do have a decision to make regarding KJ Martin . Coming off of the best season of his NBA career, Martin has a team option worth a little over $1.9 million for next season. Should the Rockets not pick up the option, he’ll be a restricted free agent. Other than Martin, the Rockets are expected to be very active when free agency opens.

Among the free agents mentioned as potential targets are James Harden , Brook Lopez , Fred VanVleet , and Dillon Brooks . Adding a veteran point guard to the rotation would impact the fantasy values of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green , with the former taking the greater hit, but there’s no denying that the Rockets need to make an upgrade at that position. As for the center position, Alperen Sengun has been the starter, but there isn’t much behind him. A starting-caliber center being added to the roster would result in Sengun’s fantasy value taking a hit, but that obviously isn’t Houston’s concern given their struggles over the last two seasons.

Indiana: None

While veterans George Hill , Oshae Brissett , and James Johnson will all be unrestricted free agents, neither offered consistent fantasy value last season. Brissett had his moments, but that was usually when the Pacers were shorthanded in the frontcourt. It’s been reported that the Pacers are one of the teams interested in signing Max Strus , one of the top 3-point shooters in this free-agent class.

LA Clippers: Mason Plumlee

While Plumlee’s fantasy value took a hit when the Clippers acquired him from the Hornets at the trade deadline, he remains the team’s top fantasy free agent. The veteran center provided late-round fantasy value in 8- and 9-cat formats, with the low defensive averages being countered by his 3.1 assists per game. And Plumlee improved at the foul line, shooting the third-highest percentage of his career (63.6%). As a Clipper, he connected on 77.2% of his attempts from the charity stripe. Plumlee was close to a top 100 player during his lone season in Detroit (2020-21), but that may be a ceiling he’s unable to crack, whether he’s a starter or not.

Russell Westbrook is a far more valuable fantasy player in 8-cat formats as opposed to those of the 9-cat variety due to turnovers, as he averaged 3.5 per game last season. That said, the move from the Lakers to the Clippers during last season appeared to serve him well. Westbrook shot nearly 49% from the field and 35.6% from three on 3.5 attempts in 21 regular season games with the latter. With rumored offseason target Chris Paul now with the Warriors, there may be even more interest on the part of the Clippers to bring Westbrook back. And he’s failed to play at least 65 games just once since the 2013-14 season, which is key given the availability issues that have plagued Kawhi Leonard and Paul George .

Los Angeles Lakers: D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves

The Lakers have a host of free agents, with Reaves and Rui Hachimura being restricted. Both players are expected to be retained, with the former being in line for a significant increase in pay when compared to his $2.2 million salary of a season ago. Reaves and Hachimura proved more valuable to the Lakers rotation than they were to fantasy managers, with the former being close to a top 150 player in 9-cat, per-game value. Reaves may be in line for the bigger bump in fantasy value due to his ability to play on the ball, especially if the Lakers don’t make significant upgrades at the point guard position.

Speaking of which, Russell and Dennis Schroder will be unrestricted free agents. While Russell finished the season ranked just outside the top 50 in 8-cat, per-game value, he struggled during the postseason. The Lakers were rumored to be interested in Chris Paul , but he’s now with the Warriors. Schroder’s fantasy value took a major hit once he was moved to the bench, and he’ll likely need a change of scenery to move up the rankings in 2023-24. Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. will also be unrestricted free agents, but neither offered much fantasy value last season.

Memphis: None

The Grizzlies picked up Xavier Tillman ‘s option for next season and acquired Marcus Smart as part of a three-team deal that sent Tyus Jones to Washington. With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of next season, Smart’s fantasy value should receive a nice boost heading into drafts. He finished last season as a 7th-round player in 8-cat formats. Also in line for a boost is Desmond Bane, a top 50 player in 8- and 9-cat formats. He can be even better in 2023-24, especially if the Grizzlies give him more opportunities to play with the ball in his hands (Morant’s suspension should increase those chances, even with Smart’s arrival). Dillon Brooks is Memphis’ most noteworthy free agent, but he won’t be back with the team. While the defense was very good, the erratic decision-making proved too much to ignore.

Miami: Max Strus

While Gabe Vincent will also be an unrestricted free agent, the feeling is that Strus could prove too expensive for the Heat to re-sign. The Pacers, Pistons, and Bulls have all been mentioned in connection with the wing, who averaged career-highs in points (11.5), rebounds (3.2), assists (2.1), steals (0.5), and 3-pointers (2.5) last season, Strus’ production may have tailed off in the NBA Finals, but that doesn’t erase the full body of work. Vincent was also key in the Heat’s run to the Finals, but he was a bit behind Strus as far as fantasy value is concerned.

Should he re-sign with the Heat, Vincent’s value will also be impacted by what other moves the team makes at the point guard position. While the Damian Lillard rumors have persisted, nothing has happened on that front, and it was reported on Wednesday that Miami will hold onto Kyle Lowry as he enters the final season of his contract (there were rumors of the stretch provision possibly coming into play). Adding a high-level point guard to the mix would undoubtedly impact Vincent’s fantasy value, which wasn’t great, to begin with, should he re-sign with the Heat. He’s a player whose value to the Heat is greater than his value in fantasy leagues. Kevin Love will also be an unrestricted free agent, but fantasy-wise, he’s in the same boat as Strus and Vincent.

Milwaukee: Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton

These are two big ones for the Bucks. Lopez, one of the NBA’s best defensive big men, finished last season as a top 25 player in 9-cat formats. He shot good percentages from the field and the foul line while also averaging 2.5 blocks per game last season. As for Middleton, injuries limited him to just 33 appearances during the regular season, with the veteran wing ranking outside the top 100 in 8- and 9-cat formats. He underwent knee surgery after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, the second straight offseason in which Middleton’s gone through a surgical procedure (left wrist last summer). It was reported on Wednesday that he’s expected to remain with the Bucks, and the same has been said for Lopez.

Last season was the second for Middleton in which he failed to crack the top 50 in fantasy value since the 2013-14 season. Getting back to full strength would be huge for him, fantasy managers, and the Bucks, who are looking to remain a contender under new head coach Adrian Griffin. Jae Crowder , Joe Ingles , and Jevon Carter are among the other Bucks who will be free agents, but they’re unlikely to significantly impact fantasy basketball.

Minnesota: None

The Timberwolves could have had a noteworthy fantasy name here, but Naz Reid agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension earlier this week. While this keeps Minnesota’s interior rotation intact, there was no shortage of fantasy managers hoping to see Reid move to another team. With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns locked in as starters, Reid’s fantasy ceiling is capped, as he finished last season ranked outside the top 150 in 8- and 9-cat formats. According to Cleaning the Glass, Reid only played 16% of his minutes at the power forward position (the highest percentage of his career to date). That number will likely have to increase if he’s to be of greater value to fantasy managers in 2023-24. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be a restricted free agent, while Jaylen Nowell will be one of the unrestricted variety.

New Orleans: Josh Richardson

Richardson, who was acquired from the Spurs at the trade deadline, will be an unrestricted free agent. While he’s shown the ability to offer late-round fantasy value when given the opportunity to play, New Orleans may have too many options on the wings for the veteran to sift through. Jaxson Hayes will be a restricted free agent, but he’s in a position similar to Richardson due to the Pelicans’ depth at his position. There isn’t much fantasy value to be had with either of these two pending free agents.

New York: Josh Hart

Hart’s impact on the Knicks was undeniable, and it’s worth noting that the last two seasons have been the best of his NBA career thus far. A top 100 fantasy player last season, he was close to a top 75 player (per-game value) during the 2021-22 campaign. While Hart and the Knicks have yet to make a decision on his player option for next season, the expectation is that he will be back with the team. It’s possible that Hart could opt in ($12.9 million) and then begin negotiating a long-term deal with the Knicks that would go into effect beginning with the 2024-25 campaign. It’s also been reported that the Knicks could be interested in Donte DiVincenzo , as signing him would add a third Villanova alum to the roster (Hart and Jalen Brunson ).

Oklahoma City: None

Dario Saric wasn’t a great fantasy option last season, failing to crack the top 300 in either 8- or 9-cat formats. And with the Thunder having a host of young big men under contract for next season, early consistent rotation minutes would be difficult for Saric to do if he were to remain.

Orlando: Moritz Wagner

Wagner had his moments during the second half of last season, finishing just inside the top 200 in 8- and 9-cat, per-game value. A return to Orlando would put him in a similar spot, where Wagner’s best chances for fantasy relevance would come whenever the Magic are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Goga Bitadze and Admiral Schofield have team options for next season, but neither had much of an impact as far as fantasy is concerned.

Philadelphia: James Harden

This is a big one, as Harden decided to opt out of the second year of his deal in order to hit free agency. While Houston was mentioned as a possibility earlier this offseason, there have been more reports recently that The Beard will re-sign with the 76ers. Providing 1st-round, per-game value in 8-cat formats, Harden was a 2nd-round player in 9-cat. At worst, he’ll be a top-20 player in Philadelphia next season, but it’s important to remember that a foot injury limited Harden to 58 games last season. His decision will impact the entire 76ers roster, most notably Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton .

Another name of note here is that of Paul Reed , who will be a restricted free agent. Former coach Doc Rivers didn’t seem too thrilled with handing the backup center role to Reed, which limited his fantasy potential considerably. Of course, playing behind Joel Embiid means that there won’t be a lot of minutes available when the MVP is healthy. But Reed did produce better numbers after the All-Star break, averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and nearly one blocked shot per game. A change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered as far as Reed’s fantasy value is concerned. Georges Niang will also be a free agent (unrestricted), and he could be useful in deeper leagues as a 3-point specialist (2.0 triples per game last season).

Phoenix: Torrey Craig

The Suns have a bench to fill out but not much cap space to do it. Craig is one of the big contributors set to hit free agency, but Phoenix does hold his Early Bird rights. He finished last season ranked just outside the top 150 in 8- and 9-cat formats, proving to be a better option in the latter. Damion Lee , Josh Okogie , Bismack Biyombo , T.J. Warren , and Jock Landale are among the other free agents, with the latter being restricted. None were great fantasy options last season, but Landale may have increased his value some with his play against Denver in the second round of the playoffs.

Portland: Jerami Grant

Grant will be an unrestricted free agent, but it has been reported that he wants to remain in Portland. Last season was a good one for him on the fantasy front, with the versatile forward being a 6th-round player in 8- and 9-cat formats. That feels like a safe expectation for Grant as far as fantasy is concerned, but that could change if the Trail Blazers did change their minds and decide to trade Damian Lillard . Matisse Thybulle , whose play improved after he was traded from Philadelphia to Portland at the deadline, will be a restricted free agent.

While an elite defender, the key for Thybulle has always been his perimeter shot. Increased consistency in that area would go a long way toward solidifying his value to NBA teams and fantasy managers alike. Drew Eubanks , who had to be rostered in deeper fantasy leagues once Jusuf Nurkic was lost due to injury, will be an unrestricted free agent.

Sacramento: Harrison Barnes

Barnes, who started all 82 games for the Kings last season, is the team’s biggest name as far as free agency is concerned. While he did finish the year ranked outside the top 100 in 8- and 9-cat, per-game value, the veteran forward was a key supplementary weapon for the league’s best offense. While Barnes isn’t expected to have a shortage of suitors, the reported expectation is that he will be re-signed by the Kings. Trey Lyles gave Sacramento quality depth off the bench, and he made it clear at the end of the team’s season that he wants to remain with the Kings. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent, as will Chimezie Metu , Alex Len , and Terence Davis . None of those four were highly impactful fantasy players, with Lyles being the most productive of the bunch.

San Antonio: Tre Jones

The Spurs have their cornerstone in Victor Wembanyama; now, they need to address the point guard position. Jones, who will be a restricted free agent, was a top 100 player in 8- and 9-cat formats in his first full season as the starter. But do the Spurs view him as their long-term answer at the point guard position, or will they look for another option? Romeo Langford (restricted) and Keita Bates-Diop will also be free agents, but neither stands to have a significant fantasy impact next season, whether they remain in San Antonio or go elsewhere.

Toronto: Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl

VanVleet is the big name here, given his longevity in Toronto and production. Despite shooting below 40% from the field, he finished last season as a top-25 player in 8- and 9-cat formats. Did Toronto’s offensive approach have anything to do with that? Regardless of the answer to that question, VanVleet has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset at the point guard position. It’s been reported that Houston will make a run at FVV when free agency begins, and a move south should not have a negative impact on his fantasy value.

As for Poeltl, he was acquired from the Spurs at the trade deadline. The combination of field goal percentage, rebounds, and blocks make him a valuable fantasy option, but he also averaged 2.7 assists per game. It was reported on Wednesday that the Raptors were expected to re-sign Poeltl at a figure close to the $20 million per season that the Bulls gave to Nikola Vucevic . Poeltl should be a top-75 player next season, whether or not the Raptors re-sign VanVleet. Gary Trent Jr. opted into the final season of his deal, and he’ll make a little over $18.5 million in 2023-24.

Utah: None

The Jazz don’t have any noteworthy free agents, with Udoka Azubuike and Juan Toscano-Anderson both set to hit the open market on Friday. Neither played consistent rotation minutes last season, and the additions of John Collins and lottery pick Taylor Hendricks mean that the frontcourt will be even more crowded next season.

Washington: Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is the last man standing of the Wizards’ core trio from a season ago, as Bradley Beal (Phoenix) and Kristaps Porzingis (Boston) have been traded. How much money will Kuzma command on the open market? And is Washington willing to bring him back, or will they go all-in on a rebuild? Given the moves already made, it’s clear that the Wizards are rebuilding; whether or not Kuzma fits into those plans remains to be seen. While he finished last season just inside the top 100 in 8-cat, per-game value, turnovers (3.0 per game) limited Kuzma in 9-cat formats.

Kendrick Nunn and Taj Gibson will be unrestricted free agents, with the latter being a valuable locker room guy. Should Nunn and/or Gibson leave, that would not significantly impact fantasy leagues.