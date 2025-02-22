 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Masai Russell
Masai Russell, Grant Holloway lead winners at USATF Indoor Championships
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 George Mason at Saint Louis
Avila’s 22 points help Saint Louis knock off Rhode Island 81-66

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_cbb_sthertzint_250222.jpg
Schertz lauds Billikens for best team performance
nbc_nas_trucksatlantalites_250222.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Højgaard hits beautiful pitch, holes out for eagle

February 22, 2025 03:42 PM
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole in the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after hitting a gorgeous pitch shot from 39 yards out, giving him his second eagle in three holes.
Up Next
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
0:33
Højgaard hits beautiful pitch, holes out for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
3:08
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bengriffinv2_250221.jpg
1:48
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
Now Playing
kim_smylie.jpg
3:31
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Now Playing
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_potgieterinterview_250221.jpg
2:32
Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_whitehousemeeting_250220.jpg
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpodtglv3_250219.jpg
7:38
TGL has been ‘wildly entertaining’ so far
Now Playing