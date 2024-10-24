 Skip navigation
Aaron Judge
At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Arkansas
LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
AJ Hurt sidelined as Alpine skiing World Cup season starts

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
nbc_rtf_secpowerrankings_241024.jpg
Power rankings: Best teams in the SEC
nbc_roto_betnfl4pm_241024.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BUF-SEA, LAC-NO, CAR-DEN

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Arkansas
LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
AJ Hurt sidelined as Alpine skiing World Cup season starts

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
nbc_rtf_secpowerrankings_241024.jpg
Power rankings: Best teams in the SEC
nbc_roto_betnfl4pm_241024.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BUF-SEA, LAC-NO, CAR-DEN

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 1

October 24, 2024 11:20 AM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.
nbc_golf_justinthomasonset_241024.jpg
11:52
Thomas breaks down action live at Zozo Champ.
nbc_golf_zozord1_241024.jpg
13:29
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_xanderquadbogey_241024.jpg
2:35
Schauffele finds disaster on 9 with quad bogey
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
4:57
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
nbc_golf_zozoagainstethos_241023.jpg
6:36
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
5:44
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
12:05
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_jtpresser_241022.jpg
2:29
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_241021.jpg
8:59
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241021.jpg
7:17
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_241021.jpg
1:25
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_postonreax_241020.jpg
1:42
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
