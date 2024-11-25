Watch Now
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham's lead over Newcastle
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late run puts him in space inside the box and the former Manchester United defender guides his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to make it 2-0 for West Ham at St. James' Park.
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
West Ham take the lead against Newcastle thanks to Tomas Soucek's header from a corner kick at St. James' Park
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen's marriage
Brian and Dawn Jensen from Germantown, Maryland discuss their love for the Hammers and their first experience attending a Premier League Fan Fest.
Salah's contract comments are 'very calculated'
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Mohamed Salah's comments regarding his future at Liverpool with his contract set to expire next summer.
How Manchester United attack in Amorim's system
Danny Higginbotham hits the tactics board to analyze Manchester United's set up under Ruben Amorim that led to Marcus Rashford's early goal against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 12.
Brighton's Joao Pedro is a 'star in the making'
Robbie Earle explains why Joao Pedro is his underappreciated performer of the week after he took over for Brighton in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth.
Southampton's Dibling has 'quite the future'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tyler Dibling is his underappreciated performer of the week following his eyebrow-raising performance for Southampton against Liverpool.
Stephens: Liverpool 'the best team in the league'
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Southampton's Jack Stephens following the Saints' disappointing 3-2 loss to Liverpool in Matchweek 12.
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 12, including her thoughts on Leicester City sacking Steve Cooper, Ruben Amorim's managerial debut with Man United, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton and Manchester United's draw against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first match in charge.
Can Amorim unlock Rashford's potential at Man Utd?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps discuss Marcus Rashford's new role in Ruben Amorim's Manchester United squad.
Slot: Win over Saints was difficult but deserved
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflects on his side's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's in Matchweek 12.