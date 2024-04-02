 Skip navigation
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isak slots home Newcastle's opener v. Everton

April 2, 2024 02:48 PM
Alexander Isak scores his 16th goal of the season as he dribbles through the Toffees' defense before he finds the back of the net to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead at St. James' Park.
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
1:20
Johnson taps in Tottenham's opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
1:20
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest's lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_firstgoal_240402.jpg
1:27
Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_plrawmcvars_240401.jpg
7:34
PL RAW: Man City, Arsenal battle to costly draw
nbc_pl_akanjimixedzoneintv_240331.jpg
4:21
Akanji 'didn't understand' lack of yellow cards
nbc_pl_lowedown_240331.jpg
5:00
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
nbc_pl_update_240331.jpg
5:25
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
2:08
Premier League title race 'in Liverpool's hands'
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240331.jpg
2:40
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_pepintv_240331.jpg
4:08
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240331.jpg
1:13
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_odesaliba_240331.jpg
2:10
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
