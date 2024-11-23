Watch Now
Analyzing Guardiola's decision to stay at Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Pep Guardiola's two-year contract extension to remain at Manchester City.
Up Next
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
Jackson's tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
Nicolas Jackson doesn't give up on the ball and continues to press Wout Faes until he wins the ball back, and then tucks away Chelsea's opener against Leicester City.
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opens up regarding his two-year contract extension to remain with the club through 2027.
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs
Joe Prince-Wright looks back at Garth Bale's virtuoso volley for Spurs against Stoke in 2010 and how that goal became a harbinger of what the world could expect from the outstanding Welshman.
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim takes in his new stomping grounds at Old Trafford and shares his thoughts on a new beginning.
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa
Liverpool opened a five-point gap at the top of the table in Matchweek 11, thanks in large part to Mohamed Salah's banner of a day against Aston Villa.
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
In Ruud van Nistelrooy's last match as Manchester United interim manager, captain Bruno Fernandes reminded everyone why he's considered one of the most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League against Leicester City.
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Carlos Baleba didn't start the match for Brighton, but he certainly made an impact in the Seagulls' midfield as he shut down Manchester City in a thrilling 2-1 victory.
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Liverpool's composure in their Matchweek 11 win over Aston Villa as Arne Slot continues to impress in his first season in charge.
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Neto 'was outstanding' for Chelsea against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
What's next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss the job Ruud van Nistelrooy did as Manchester United's interim manager and discuss what's next for the Dutch manager.
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
The Kelly & Wrighty crew share their thoughts on Arsenal coming away from Stamford Bridge with a point following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 11.