 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Round Three
Patrick Reed cards third-round 59 to grab lead in Hong Kong
Amber Glenn
Amber Glenn wins Cup of China, joins exclusive U.S. figure skating club
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz opens speed skating World Cup season with more wins and a new goal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_241123.jpg
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
nbc_cbb_wichitavsstl_241122.jpg
HLs: Wichita State pulls away from Saint Louis
nbc_nd_ndvsmin_241122.jpg
Highlights: Minnesota topples Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Round Three
Patrick Reed cards third-round 59 to grab lead in Hong Kong
Amber Glenn
Amber Glenn wins Cup of China, joins exclusive U.S. figure skating club
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz opens speed skating World Cup season with more wins and a new goal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_241123.jpg
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
nbc_cbb_wichitavsstl_241122.jpg
HLs: Wichita State pulls away from Saint Louis
nbc_nd_ndvsmin_241122.jpg
Highlights: Minnesota topples Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Guardiola's decision to stay at Man City

November 23, 2024 07:25 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Pep Guardiola's two-year contract extension to remain at Manchester City.
Up Next
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241123.jpg
1:33
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
10:48
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
1:37
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
2:11
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
7:52
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brunoeverytouchvleic_241113.jpg
12:20
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_balebaeverytouchvmancity_241113.jpg
5:43
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
10:27
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rchearsenalv2_241112.jpg
15:40
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
5:57
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241112.jpg
23:32
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_241112.jpg
21:48
Premier League teams ‘smell blood’ facing Man City
Now Playing