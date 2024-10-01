Watch Now
Arsenal 'need' Martinelli to be in form to contend
Ian Wright explains why Gabriel Martinelli, despite his goal-scoring struggles for the Gunners, has a critical role to play for Arsenal if they want to hoist the Premier League title this season.
How Tottenham ran riot against Manchester United
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves analyze how Spurs were able to have so much success against a Manchester United side that struggled to maintain possession and control for 90 minutes.
Chelsea’s Palmer ‘absolutely clinical’ v. Brighton
Ian Wright praises Cole Palmer's historic four-goal performance for Chelsea in the Blues' thrilling 4-2 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
PL RAW: Superior Spurs surprise Man United in rout
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford as Tottenham didn't let their foot off the gas against Manchester United in a dominant Matchweek 6 victory.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 6 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 6 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Examining Man United’s tactical shape v. Tottenham
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves take a look at the system Erik ten Hag put into place for Manchester United against Tottenham in Matchweek 6.
PL Update: Bournemouth upend Southampton
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Stephen Warnock analyze Bournemouth's dominant 3-1 victory against Southampton at the Vitality Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 6.
Spurs expose Man United’s undisciplined defending
Danny Higginbotham hits the tactics board to take a closer look at how Tottenham were able to punish Manchester United for their lackluster defending at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
Martin ‘hurt’ by lack of effort v. Cherries
Southampton manager Russell Martin sounds off following his side's poor performance against Bournemouth in Matchweek 6.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Southampton MWK 6
Relive Bournemouth's impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton at the Vitality Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 6.
Will Southampton be able to avoid relegation?
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Stephen Warnock react to Bournemouth's impressive 3-1 win over Southampton and share their thought on the Saints' level of play so far through Matchweek 6.
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
Taylor Harwood-Bellis gets the Saints on the board with his header to make it 3-1 for Bournemouth in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.