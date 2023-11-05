 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NYC
New York City Marathon: Tamirat Tola wins in record time; Hellen Obiri’s historic double
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NYC
2023 New York City Marathon Results
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
UPDATED Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfavlpostmatchanalysis_231105.jpg
Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_foravl_231105.jpg
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Villa MWK 11
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_231105.jpg
Mangala doubles Forest’s lead v. Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NYC
New York City Marathon: Tamirat Tola wins in record time; Hellen Obiri’s historic double
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NYC
2023 New York City Marathon Results
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
UPDATED Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfavlpostmatchanalysis_231105.jpg
Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_foravl_231105.jpg
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Villa MWK 11
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_231105.jpg
Mangala doubles Forest’s lead v. Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Arsenal, Tottenham among top suitors for Toney

November 5, 2023 08:44 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Ivan Toney's future at Brentford as the end of his suspension nears, and lists possible landing spots for the English striker.
Up Next
nbc_pl_nfavlpostmatchanalysis_231105.jpg
1:35
Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_foravl_231105.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Villa MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_231105.jpg
1:37
Mangala doubles Forest’s lead v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_231105.jpg
1:18
Aina fires Forest 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_orntonali_231105.jpg
2:27
Assessing Newcastle’s options to replace Tonali
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vardiscussions_231105.jpg
7:18
VAR ‘unacceptable’ in Newcastle’s win over Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdatemw11_231104_1920x1080_2279596611970__626537.jpg
24:01
PL Update: Newcastle outmuscle Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulmu_tenhagintv_231104.jpg
0:34
Ten Hag happy with response from players v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_artetaintv_231104.jpg
2:12
Arteta: VAR is a ‘disgrace, it’s embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_howeintv_231104.jpg
2:38
Howe explains significance of win over Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_warnock_231104.jpg
2:13
Newcastle take ‘a step in the right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_postgame_231104.jpg
8:40
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal
Now Playing