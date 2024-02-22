 Skip navigation
Rutgers v Minnesota
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 22: SMU vs FAU, Minnesota vs Ohio State, More!
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games

nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?
nbc_pftpm_eanil_240222.jpg
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_240222.jpg
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can Arsenal seize chance to trim gap on Liverpool?

February 22, 2024 01:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to Arsenal's test against Newcastle and whether the Gunners can shake off their Champions League defeat and keep up their Premier League title chase.
nbc_pst_upndown_240222.jpg
10:59
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW26
cheliv.jpg
11:47
Chelsea v. Liverpool: League Cup final preview
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
10:52
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
nbc_pl_weekendpreview_240221.jpg
1:19
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_240221.jpg
3:37
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_livlutrecap_240221.jpg
3:35
Liverpool are ‘the most dangerous team’ in the PL
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintv_240221.jpg
2:49
Van Dijk discusses comeback win v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_livluthl_240221.jpg
14:40
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Luton Town Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
1:29
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
1:09
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
1:13
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
0:59
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
