 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leievehl_240921.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
nbc_pl_avlgoalduran_240921.jpg
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
nbc_pl_postgameaguilarintv_240921.jpg
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leievehl_240921.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
nbc_pl_avlgoalduran_240921.jpg
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
nbc_pl_postgameaguilarintv_240921.jpg
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Johnson blasts Tottenham 2-1 ahead of Brentford

September 21, 2024 10:30 AM
Brennan Johnson continues to silence his critics as he scores his second goal in two matches for Spurs to give his side a 2-1 lead over Brentford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_leievehl_240921.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoalduran_240921.jpg
1:29
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgameaguilarintv_240921.jpg
2:12
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wesbrownintv_240921.jpg
1:36
Brown confident in Man United’s chances v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvsbouhls_240921.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240921.jpg
0:58
Morsy scores 95th-minute equalizer v. Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoalkonda_240921.jpg
1:25
Konsa lifts Aston Villa in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_240921.jpg
1:01
Nelson drills Fulham 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goaltot3bre1_240921.jpg
1:54
Maddison’s chip makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goallei1eve1_240921.jpg
1:15
Mavididi brings Leicester City level v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoalwatkins_240921.jpg
1:09
Watkins equalizes for Aston Villa against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newfulgoal1_240921.jpg
2:25
Barnes pulls one back for Newcastle against Fulham
Now Playing