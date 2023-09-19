Watch Now
Brighton's domination of Man Utd was no surprise
Matt Holland and Fara Williams dive into the tactics that set up Brighton to march into Old Trafford and dismantle Manchester United again in a 3-1 triumph.
Reinvented Salah inspires Liverpool comeback
Matt Holland, Fara Williams and Leroy Rosenior break down Mohamed Salah's retooled creative role for Liverpool and how his deeper position was the key to the Reds' come-from-behind win against Wolves.
Analyzing Doku’s dazzling impact on Man City
Matt Holland, Fara Williams and Leroy Rosenior unpack Jeremy Doku's skillset and how the precocious winger made his presence felt in Manchester City's 3-1 win over West Ham.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 5 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe relive Nottingham Forest's draw against Burnley and share their key takeaways from the fixture.
Hudson-Odoi reflects on Nottingham Forest debut
Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks to the media following his debut for Nottingham Forest, which he marked with a magnificent goal to earn a draw against Burnley.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1
Burnley drew first blood in the first half, but a spectacular goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi on his debut salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Mustoe: Forest ‘disappointing’ in Burnley draw
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Burnley at home, and debate over how Forest's struggles going forward.
Foster sent off following elbow on Yates
Burnley's Lyle Foster receives a straight red card for his elbow on Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates late in the second half at City Ground.
Hudson-Odoi’s worldie puts Forest level v. Burnley
Callum Hudson-Odoi marks his Nottingham Forest debut with a sublime effort from outside the box to get back on level terms against Burnley at City Ground.
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
After a slow start, Burnley gets back into the match following a lovely team maneuver where Zeki Amdouni slots home the go-ahead goal against Nottingham Forest.