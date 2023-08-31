 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Ironman Justin Cooper head shot.JPG
Justin Cooper promoted to 450s with Star Racing Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
oly_atm200_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Lyles bests Knighton in Zurich Diamond League 200m
nbc_roto_rfs_tonypollard_230831.jpg
Pollard has top running back potential in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MX Ironman Justin Cooper head shot.JPG
Justin Cooper promoted to 450s with Star Racing Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
oly_atm200_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Lyles bests Knighton in Zurich Diamond League 200m
nbc_roto_rfs_tonypollard_230831.jpg
Pollard has top running back potential in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Champions League group stage draw reactions

August 31, 2023 02:49 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look at the Champions League group stage draw and which Premier League teams should be happy with their draws.
Up Next
nbc_pst_matchweek4preview_230831.jpg
13:29
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsenalmanupreview_230831.jpg
8:20
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be ‘wide open’
Now Playing
nbc_pst_liverpoolvillapreview_230831.jpg
8:35
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230829.jpg
11:08
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230829.jpg
6:36
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewvliv_230829.jpg
23:24
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool’s win v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgsterling_230829.jpg
11:37
How Sterling rediscovered his top form for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230829.jpg
3:42
Wright: ‘This is the time’ for Arteta to tinker
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawnewvliv_230829.jpg
5:50
PL RAW: 10-man Liverpool mount incredible comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewvliv_230829.jpg
19:45
How Liverpool came back and Newcastle collapsed
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgbhavwhu_230829.jpg
12:46
West Ham’s perfect gameplan to dismantle Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskillsgoalssavesmw3_230829.jpg
7:47
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 3 (2023-24)
Now Playing