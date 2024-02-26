 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Honda Classic - Final Round
How to watch: TV times for Cognizant Classic, HSBC Women’s
ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro 2024 - Final Day
Argentina’s Báez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
Cynisca
American women’s cycling team punished for deception attempt to enter race in Belgium

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_charliewoods_240226.jpg
Analyzing the recent media attention on Charlie
nbc_pl_baileyeverytouchvnf_240226.jpg
Every touch: Bailey paces Villans past Forest
nbc_pl_iwobiandbasseyhls_240226.jpg
HLs: Iowbi & Bassey combine to shock Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Honda Classic - Final Round
How to watch: TV times for Cognizant Classic, HSBC Women’s
ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro 2024 - Final Day
Argentina’s Báez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
Cynisca
American women’s cycling team punished for deception attempt to enter race in Belgium

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_charliewoods_240226.jpg
Analyzing the recent media attention on Charlie
nbc_pl_baileyeverytouchvnf_240226.jpg
Every touch: Bailey paces Villans past Forest
nbc_pl_iwobiandbasseyhls_240226.jpg
HLs: Iowbi & Bassey combine to shock Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26

February 26, 2024 10:46 AM
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 26.
Up Next
nbc_pl_baileyeverytouchvnf_240226.jpg
7:39
Every touch: Bailey paces Villans past Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_iwobiandbasseyhls_240226.jpg
4:13
HLs: Iowbi & Bassey combine to shock Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_havertzeverytouchvnew_240226.jpg
8:07
Every touch: Havertz shines again in NEW rout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kicksandcultureteaser_240226.JPG
0:36
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside
Now Playing
nbc_pl_carabaocuprecap_240225.jpg
21:13
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
3:39
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
4:21
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avltaxlive_240225.jpg
3:27
Examining Watkins’ ‘special’ movement
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240225.jpg
9:34
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolsheff_postgamelemina_240225.jpg
3:34
Lemina praises Sarabia’s performance v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolsheff_extendedhl_240225.jpg
12:28
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolshu_sarabiagoal_240225.jpg
1:08
Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United
Now Playing