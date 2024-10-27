Watch Now
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
Cole Palmer drives through the Newcastle defense and unleashes a left-footed strike into the back of the net to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
Casemiro heads in a close-range effort to put Manchester United back on level terms against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
Following a lengthy VAR review, Jarrod Bowen steps up to the penalty spot and drills his effort into the back of the net to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead over Manchester United.
Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United
Crysencio Summerville makes a far post run and is able to get enough on his shot to beat Andre Onana to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over the Red Devils at London Stadium.
Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Jean-Philippe Mateta breaks the deadlock as he slots home Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Newcastle get back on level terms thanks to Alexander Isak's second goal of the season to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson blasts Chelsea in front of Newcastle
An exquisite ball from Cole Palmer finds a sprinting Pedro Neto, who beats his man and delivers a timely cross for Nicolas Jackson to tuck away Chelsea's opener against Newcastle.
Supporting Chelsea ‘brings me a sense of home’
Chelsea supporter Livia Ungurean describes her upbringing as a Chelsea fan
Liverpool off to ‘fantastic start’ under Slot
Gary Neville joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux pitchside at the Emirates to preview Arsenal's Matchweek 9 showdown against Liverpool.
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
Lee Dixon hits the tactics board to analyze the major defensive mistakes across the Premier League in Matchweek 9.
PL Update: Brentford win thriller v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday slate of action, including Brentford's seven-goal battle with Ipswich Town, Man City's win over Southampton, Wolves' draw at Brighton, and more.
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's Arsenal against Liverpool showdown at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.