 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_spiethace_240404.jpg
Spieth drills ace on 16th at Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_spiethace_240404.jpg
Spieth drills ace on 16th at Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Palmer's hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United

April 4, 2024 06:02 PM
Relive Cole Palmer's hat-trick for Chelsea against Manchester United in a stunning 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 31.
Up Next
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
2:30
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
3:59
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_240404.jpg
12:37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chemu_240404.jpg
14:05
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
1:31
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
1:31
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240404.jpg
3:48
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal3_240404.jpg
1:41
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvshuhilites_240404.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sheffield United MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgakpogoal_240404.jpg
1:18
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmacallistergoal_240404.jpg
1:33
Mac Allister’s worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livowngoal_240404.jpg
1:33
Bradley’s own goal puts Blades level v. Liverpool
Now Playing