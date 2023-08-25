 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Xfinity Daytona starting lineup: Austin Hill claims pole
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Boston College v Notre Dame
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
bfabushlawsuit.jpg
The NCAA ‘unserious’ for denying Bush his Heisman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Xfinity Daytona starting lineup: Austin Hill claims pole
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Boston College v Notre Dame
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
bfabushlawsuit.jpg
The NCAA ‘unserious’ for denying Bush his Heisman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Earle: Manchester United are 'unconvincing'

August 25, 2023 02:44 PM
Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Manchester United's slow start to the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
1:21
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal_230825.jpg
1:11
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvlivanalysis_230825.jpg
4:03
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavwhuanalysis_230825.jpg
1:58
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevwolanalysis_230825.jpg
1:52
Will Dyche turn Everton’s season around?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevlutanalysis_230825.jpg
4:56
Pochettino must ‘change the culture’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pst_mw3preview_230824.jpg
15:02
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
Now Playing
nbc_pst_newvlivpreview_230824.jpg
8:13
Goals galore when Liverpool visit Newcastle?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsvfulpreview_230824.jpg
8:13
Arsenal should be ‘comfortable’ against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_230823.jpg
8:30
Mitoma’s solo goal headlines top plays in MW2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_230822.jpg
10:14
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtottenham_230822.jpg
17:51
Diving into Postecoglou, Spurs’ ‘fearless’ tactics
Now Playing