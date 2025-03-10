Howe 'really pleased' with win over West Ham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_0/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/o4tnpwa7sg08stsy9d9a
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Recruits back on the road as critical stretch begins
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_250310.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_0/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/o4tnpwa7sg08stsy9d9a
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Recruits back on the road as critical stretch begins
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_250310.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howe 'really pleased' with win over West Ham

March 10, 2025 06:33 PM
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his side's 1-0 win against West Ham in Matchweek 28.