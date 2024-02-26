Watch Now
Every touch: Bailey paces Villans past Forest
Enjoy every touch from Leon Bailey in the Jamaica international's key performance against Nottingham Forest, as he assisted Aston Villa's opener and netted their final goal in a 4-2 win.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 26.
HLs: Iowbi & Bassey combine to shock Man United
Relive all of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey's contributions in Fulham's massive 2-1 win over Manchester United after the Nigerian compatriots combined for both goals at Old Trafford.
Every touch: Havertz shines again in NEW rout
Watch every touch from Kai Havertz after the Arsenal forward supplied a goal and an assist in the Gunners' 4-1 romp against Newcastle.
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside
NBC Sports' own Tim Howard features in "PL Stories: Kicks and Culture Stateside," coming Feb. 27.
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Robbie Earle explains why Fulham manager Marco Silva is his underappreciated performer of the week following the Cottagers' upset win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Caoimhin Kelleher is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stunning display for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
Examining Watkins’ ‘special’ movement
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ollie Watkins' off-ball movement for Aston Villa, and examines how Watkins is able to create space and create chances under Unai Emery's tutelage.
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Wolves' narrow 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at the Molineux in Matchweek 26.
Lemina praises Sarabia’s performance v. Blades
Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia speak to the media following Wolves' 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweek 26
Relive Wolves' tussle with Sheffield United in Matchweek 26, where Pablo Sarabia's header in the first half was enough to guide Wolves to victory at the Molineux.