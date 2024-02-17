 Skip navigation
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
Report: Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal, $2M deal
AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, CA
Tiger confirms Genesis WD due to positive flu diagnosis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240217.jpg
Rodri powers Man City to level terms v. Chelsea
nbc_oly_swim_4x100mrelaylites_240217.jpg
USA takes bronze in mixed 4x100 freestyle relay
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240217.jpg
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 25

February 17, 2024 12:07 PM
Bukayo Saka's brace led the way for the Gunners as Arsenal keep pace with the top of the table with a dominant 5-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 25.
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240217.jpg
1:09
Rodri powers Man City to level terms v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240217.jpg
1:34
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
nbc_pl_newvbouhlv2_240217.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 25
nbc_pl_nfwhulites_240217.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 25
nbc_pl_totwol_extendedhl_240217.jpg
13:54
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Wolves Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_burarspostgamediscussion_240217.jpg
1:32
Arsenal ‘absolutely on fire’ in 5-0 win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
1:43
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
1:01
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whuphillipsredcard_240217.jpg
1:26
Phillips sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240217.jpg
1:30
Havertz makes it 5-0 for Arsenal against Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoalsemenyo_240217.jpg
1:13
Semenyo stuns Newcastle to give Bournemouth lead
