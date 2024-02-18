Watch Now
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Sheffield United went down to 10 men early in the first half and Brighton never looked back as they cruised to a five-goal victory at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Carlton Morris' header beats Andre Onana and reduces Luton Town's deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
The Red Devils are off and running as Rasmus Hojlund makes it 2-0 for Manchester United against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Manchester United is on the board early at Kenilworth Road following Rasmus Hojlund's goal in the opening minute of the match against Luton Town.
Blades had ‘no spirit’ in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Brighton's 5-0 drubbing of 10-men Sheffield United, where the Blades failed to show character and pride in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Adingra’s brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Simon Adingra doubles his tally to give the Seagulls a 5-0 lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Adingra powers Brighton to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Simon Adingra gets his name on the scoresheet to give Brighton a commanding 4-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Robinson’s own goal makes it 3-0 for Brighton
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Jack Robinson turns the ball into his own net to give the Seagulls a 3-0 lead in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Blades
Danny Welbeck slots home the loose ball in the box to give Brighton a 2-0 lead over 10-men Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Buonanotte puts Brighton ahead of Sheffield United
Following a scramble in the box, Facundo Buonanotte gets his effort across the goal line to put Brighton 1-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Holgate sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
Sheffield United go down to 10 men following Mason Holgate's reckless challenge on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma early in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Ratcliffe ‘wasting no time’ at Manchester United
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of Manchester Untied and the moves he's making right away to change the club for the better.