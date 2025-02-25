 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training
Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training
Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Villa MWK 27

February 25, 2025 04:55 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa's visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Matchweek 27.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
18:17
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
11:16
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
2:59
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
11:12
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_welbeckintv_250225.jpg
2:09
Welbeck: Brighton ‘ran their socks off’ in win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoalcucurella_250225.jpg
1:41
Cucurella blasts Chelsea 4-0 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvsful_250225.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Wolves 1, Fulham 2 Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpinterview_250225.jpg
1:37
Mateta: When Wharton plays. I can score every game
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpavlpostgame_250225.jpg
2:53
Palace show ‘ambition’ in 4-1 rout of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoalcolwill_250225.jpg
2:11
Colwill heads Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal4_250225.jpg
1:28
Nketiah makes it 4-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250225.jpg
1:15
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 ahead of Bournemouth
Now Playing