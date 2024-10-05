Watch Now
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
Facundo Buonanotte's belter in the first half proved to be the difference for the Foxes against the Cherries, as Leicester City pick up all three points over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 7.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
Relive the dramatic eight-goal blockbuster between Brentford and Wolves, where both sides struggled defensively but found the composure in front of goal at the Gtech in Matchweek 7.
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
Relive Manchester City's five-goal thriller against Fulham, where the Cottagers threatened to take points off the reigning champions before a second-half surge from Pep Guardiola's side secured the win at the Etihad.
Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7
Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to a thrilling early slate of Premier League action on Saturday, including Arsenal's and Manchester City's comeback victories at home.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
Ipswich Town showed they were up for the challenge in the first half, but West Ham proved too much to handle as the Hammers secured all three points in a 4-1 win at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Southampton gave Arsenal a scare early in the second half, but the Gunners rallied and showed their true grit en route to a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Rayan Ait-Nouri scores a consolation goal for Wolves as Gary O'Neil's side trails Brentford 5-3 late in the second half at the Gtech.
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Fabio Carvalho notches the Bees' fifth goal against Wolves late in the second half at the Gtech.
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Bukayo Saka gives the Gunners the cushion they've been looking for as the English star blasts Arsenal 3-1 in front of the Saints late in the second half at the Emirates.
Muniz gives Fulham lifeline against Man City
Muniz gives Fulham lifeline against Man City
Rodrigo Muniz's quick-thinking inside the box pulls one back for Fulham late in the second half against Manchester City.
Doku’s screamer makes it 3-1 for City v. Fulham
Doku's screamer makes it 3-1 for City v. Fulham
Jeremy Doku dances past the Cottagers' defense and unleashes a ferocious strike from distance to give Manchester City a 3-1 advantage over Fulham at the Etihad.
Paqueta taps in West Ham’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
Paqueta taps in West Ham's fourth v. Ipswich Town
Lucas Paqueta's simple finish makes it 4-1 for West Ham against Ipswich Town in the second half at London Stadium.