Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
Relive Chelsea and Manchester City's thrilling end-to-end showdown in Matchweek 25, where Chelsea struck first before Rodri rescued a point for City late in the second half at the Etihad.
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive performance in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Guardiola frustrated with slow start v. Chelsea
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his main takeaways his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Chelsea and Manchester City battled to a draw, injury-riddled Liverpool took down Brentford, and Arsenal routed Burnley at Turf Moor.
Gallagher ‘disappointed’ with draw v. Man City
Conor Gallagher shares his thoughts on Chelsea's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Chelsea set ‘new standard’ after draw v. Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's well-earned draw against Manchester City in a back-and-forth affair at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Rodri powers Man City to level terms v. Chelsea
The Etihad erupts as Rodri rockets his strike into the Chelsea goal to make it 1-1 late in the second half.
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
Chelsea strikes first as Raheem Sterling takes his time to beat Ederson and give the Blues a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 25
Relive the four-goal thriller between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James' Park in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 25
Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi helped guide Nottingham Forest to three critical points against 10-men West Ham at the City Ground in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Wolves Matchweek 25
Relive Wolves' impressive 2-1 victory against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
Ollie Watkins' brace led the way for Aston Villa en route to a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 25.