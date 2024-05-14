 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37

May 14, 2024 05:18 PM
Erling Haaland's brace helped guide Manchester City to a crucial victory over Tottenham, which now puts them in the driver's seat ahead of Championship Sunday for the Premier League title.
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
1:31
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_haaland2ndgoal_240514.jpg
1:40
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mchaalandgoal_240514.jpg
1:32
Haaland taps in Man City’s opener v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
3:32
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
3:38
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
4:31
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
nbc_pl_spurscitypreview_240513.jpg
2:53
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
nbc_pl_avlvlivhilitesv2_240513.jpg
15:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37
nbc_pl_villaliverpoolreax_240513.jpg
2:05
Reacting to AVL’s ‘exhilarating comeback’ v. LIV
nbc_pl_avlduran2ndgoal_240513.jpg
1:27
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_avldurangoal_240513.jpg
0:50
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livquansahgoal_240513.jpg
1:04
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa
