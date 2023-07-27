 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Kepler
Pickups of the Day: Take it to the Max
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
nbc_pl_reecejamesintv_230726.jpg
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Max Kepler
Pickups of the Day: Take it to the Max
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac set to return to Yamaha in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
nbc_pl_reecejamesintv_230726.jpg
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1

July 26, 2023 10:50 PM
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea before Miguel Almiron saved the day for Newcastle United to salvage a draw in the Premier League Summer Series.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
9:04
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
3:02
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_pl_reecejamesintv_230726.jpg
2:06
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kierantrippierintv_230726.jpg
0:42
Trippier: Newcastle showed ‘great togetherness’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
0:54
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
1:04
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
1:20
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brebhahlv2_230726.jpg
12:03
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
1:10
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
0:53
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
1:08
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
1:05
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
Now Playing