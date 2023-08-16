Watch Now
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
Joe Prince-Wright fires up the new season's first edition of The Breakdown, analyzing the top plays from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Up Next
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Relive the best strikes and stops from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Tonali's debut sets tone for Newcastle's ambitions
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis lavish praise on Sandro Tonali's dream debut for Newcastle, who sit atop the Premier League after the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season.
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Matt Holland and Leon Osman dive into Liverpool's opening match against Chelsea and the impact of new arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis assess the fallout from Harry Kane's decision to leave Tottenham and the Premier League for Bayern Munich.
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Ian Wright joins Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis from Australia as everyone shares what caught their eye during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
'Brilliant' Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Matt Holland, Leon Osman and Leroy Rosenior share their first impressions from Chelsea's first match under Mauricio Pochettino after the Blues' 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Matt Holland, Leon Osman and Leroy Rosenior discuss Newcastle's summer transfer activity and whether Eddie Howe's squad is built to compete in Europe and repeat last season's heroics.
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Jonny Whitmore, head data analyst for Opta, joins the show to break down some of the Premier League's stars and new arrivals using advanced stats.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
Wolves' Cunha reflects on 'really difficult week'
Matheus Cunha recaps Wolves' loss to Manchester United and opens up about his emotions following a tumultuous week for the club.
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
O'Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
Wolves manager Gary O'Neill joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps following Wolves' controversial loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.