Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Minute Maid Park
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
High Limit Husets 2023 Rico Abreu accepts congratulations in the pits.jpg
Rico Abreu wins second High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Huset’s Speedway with a late slider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_damnokaydefense_230816.jpg
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
nbc_csu_49ers_230816.jpg
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
nbc_golf_couples_230816_1920x1080_2255585347504.jpg
Couples details his long relationship with Bracken

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Minute Maid Park
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
High Limit Husets 2023 Rico Abreu accepts congratulations in the pits.jpg
Rico Abreu wins second High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Huset’s Speedway with a late slider
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_damnokaydefense_230816.jpg
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
nbc_csu_49ers_230816.jpg
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
nbc_golf_couples_230816_1920x1080_2255585347504.jpg
Couples details his long relationship with Bracken

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1

August 16, 2023 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright fires up the new season's first edition of The Breakdown, analyzing the top plays from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Up Next
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesmw1_230815.jpg
5:03
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewcastle_230815.jpg
5:08
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgliverpool_230815.jpg
9:14
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwkane_230815.jpg
15:22
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtakeaways_230815.jpg
24:05
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgchelsea_230815.jpg
13:15
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewcastle_230815.jpg
9:02
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgopta_230815.jpg
15:07
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
11:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
3:13
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
3:49
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
2:42
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves
Now Playing