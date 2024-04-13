 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Saturday schedule at Texas
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Previews - Salt Lake City
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnew2tot0_240413.jpg
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_goalnew1tot0_240413.jpg
Isak blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Tottenham
nbc_golf_gcpodcastfullv2_240412.jpg
Masters Round 2 recap: DeChambeau, Scheffler clash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?

April 13, 2024 07:16 AM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's further two-point deduction in the Premier League and Sean Dyche's role in guiding the Toffees through a turbulent time.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalnew2tot0_240413.jpg
1:14
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew1tot0_240413.jpg
1:44
Isak blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pst_livcp_240411.jpg
10:24
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
11:41
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvmu_240410.jpg
11:46
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvnf_240410.jpg
6:54
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mainooeverytouchvliv_240410.jpg
8:47
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_havertzeverytouchvbha_240410.jpg
8:16
Every touch: Havertz leads Arsenal romp v. BHA
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmuvliv_240409.jpg
8:52
PL RAW: Man United keep Liverpool off summit
Now Playing
GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
12:06
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
6:06
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
4:05
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
Now Playing