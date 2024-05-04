Watch Now
Hee-Chan gets a say for Wolves against Man City
Hwang Hee-Chan makes sure Wolves won't go home empty-handed, tucking this shot in to cut the deficit to 3-1 v. Manchester City.
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Julián Álvarez runs straight through the Wolves defense and Rodri finds him to add another goal to Manchester City's lead.
Haaland scores fourth on world-class finish
Erling Haaland immediately responds to Wolves' goal with one of his own to give himself -- and Manchester City -- four goals on the day.
Haaland earns hat trick with another penalty
After Erling Haaland was brought down in the box, the Manchester City star was the only choice to take the penalty. Haaland slotted it in for a first-half hat trick against Wolves.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 36
Newcastle United jumped all over Burnley early and never looked back in a dominant 4-1 victory that put Burnley on the verge of relegation.
Haaland goes upstairs for header on second goal
Manchester City strike with deadly precision, and Erling Haaland finishes the attack by rising up for a big-time header to take a 2-0 lead over Wolves.
Haaland scores early penalty for Manchester City
An early foul on Rayan Aït-Nouri gives Erling Haaland a chance to take the lead for Manchester City as he secures the penalty.
HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Sheffield United MWK 36
Nottingham Forest took a big step toward avoiding relegation by defeating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Ahmedhodzic sent off for second yellow card
Anel Ahmedhodzic concludes a frustrating day for Sheffield United with a bad foul that results in a red card.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Fulham Matchweek 36
Brentford and Fulham battled to a zero-score draw in this West London derby.
O’Shea gets Burnley on the board with header
Dara O'Shea connects cleanly with this header off the corner to salvage a single goal for Burnley against Newcastle United.
Hudson-Odoi rips up Sheffield United again
Callum Hudson-Odoi cuts inside and hits a perfect shot in the bottom right corner to give Nottingham Forest a bit of safety in what would be a crucial victory over Sheffield United.