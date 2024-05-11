Watch Now
Bruun Larsen blasts Burnley in front of Tottenham
Spurs' struggles continue as Jacob Bruun Larsen slots home Burnley's opener in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
Luton Town's fight against relegation took a hit against the Hammers as West Ham came from behind to upend the Hatters at London Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Sheffield United MWK 37
Abdoulaye Doucoure's first half goal proved to be the difference for the Toffees against Sheffield United as Everton secure three points at Goodison Park in Matchweek 37.
Wissa drills Brentford 2-1 in front of Cherries
Yoane Wissa comes off the bench and blasts the Bees in front of the Cherries late in injury time to secure three points for Brentford at the Vitality Stadium.
Solanke’s header puts Bournemouth level v. Bees
Dominic Solanke rises up and lofts his header into the back of the net to put the Cherries back on level terms late in the second half against Brentford at Vitality Stadium.
Eze puts Crystal Palace 3-1 up over Wolves
Michael Olise finds a darting Eberechi Eze, who coolly tucks away the Eagles' third goal of the match against Wolves at the Molineux.
Van de Ven gives Tottenham 2-1 lead over Burnley
Micky van de Ven's clinical finish finds the back of the net to give Spurs a 2-1 lead over Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mbeumo blasts Brentford in front of Bournemouth
Bryan Mbeumo gets the Cherries on the break and finishes with power to give the Bees a late 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Earthy comes on to make it 3-1 for West Ham
George Earthy marks his return from injury with West Ham's third goal of the match to give the Hammers a two-goal cushion against Luton Town at London Stadium.
Cunha pulls one back for Wolves v. Crystal Palace
Matheus Cunha's strike gives Wolves life in the second half against Crystal Palace at the Molineux.
Soucek drills West Ham 2-1 in front of Luton Town
West Ham complete their comeback as Tomas Soucek powers the Hammers in front of Luton Town in the second half at London Stadium.
Ward-Prowse fires West Ham level v. Luton Town
The Hatters' fight against relegation takes a hit thanks to James Ward-Prowse's clinical finish into the bottom corner of the net to put West Ham level in the second half at London Stadium.