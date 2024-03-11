Watch Now
Murphy's rocket gives Newcastle hope v. Chelsea
Newcastle still have time to spoil Chelsea's party as Jacob Murphy drills his effort into the back of the Blues' goal to reduce the deficit to 3-2 late in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Marc Cucurella joins Paul Burmeister and the chaps to recap Chelsea's 3-2 win over Newcastle and shares the outlook for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino moving forward.
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 28.
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
Paul Burmeister, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham react to Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Newcastle and discuss their main takeaways from the match to close out Matchweek 28.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 28
It was a nail-biter until the final whistle, but Chelsea managed to survive a late surge from Newcastle to secure three points following a 3-2 thriller at Stamford Bridge to wrap up Matchweek 28.
Mudryk dances past Newcastle to make it 3-1
Mykhailo Mudryk shows off his dribbling skills as he gets past the Newcastle defense before slotting home Chelsea's third of the match to give the Blues a two-goal cushion at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Newcastle
Cole Palmer catches the Newcastle defense sleeping as he unleashes a vicious strike from distance to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Isak nets Newcastle’s equalizer against Chelsea
Newcastle answer back just minutes before halftime as Alexander Isak's lovely finish finds the back of the net to put the Magpies back on level terms against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson’s flick gives Chelsea lead v. Newcastle
Nicolas Jackson does his best Didier Drogba impression as he redirects Cole Palmer's effort with a lovely flick into the Newcastle goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
Ben White assisted both Arsenal goals in their dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford, which vaulted the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.
Every touch: Stones is City’s rock v. Liverpool
John Stones did it all in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, anchoring the champions' defense and scoring their only goal at Anfield.
Every touch: Mac Allister’s quality shines v. City
Alexis Mac Allister scored Liverpool's only goal and nearly won a stoppage-time penalty in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Manchester City.