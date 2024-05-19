Watch Now
Quansah doubles Liverpool's lead against Wolves
Jarell Quansah taps in Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-0 against 10-men Wolves at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Everton Matchweek 38
Arsenal did all they could by beating Everton, but ultimately fell short in the Premier League title race to Manchester City in Matchweek 38.
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace vs. Aston Villa
Relive Jean-Philippe Mateta's hat-trick for Crystal Palance against Aston Villa in a dominating 5-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Fulham Matchweek 38
Relive Fulham's victory over Luton Town on Championship Sunday, where both squads clashed at Kenilworth Road in the final game of the Premier League season.
Hojlund doubles United’s lead against Brighton
Rasmus Hojlund finds the opening in the defense and capitalizes to give Manchester United a 2-0 lead over Brighton at American Express Stadium.
Cullen gets Burnley on the board v. Forest
Josh Cullen pulls a goal back for Burnley as Nottingham Forest now lead 2-1 at Turf Moor.
Eze nets second goal to extend Palace lead
Eberechi Eze finds the back of the net for the second time to give Crystal Palace a commanding 5-0 advantage over Aston Villa.
Dalot puts United ahead of Brighton
Diogo Dalot's perfectly timed run results in a free look at goal, which he takes full advantage of to give Manchester United the lead over Brighton.
Wilson nets Fulham’s fourth v. Luton Town
Harry Wilson caps off Fulham's offensive outburst with a well-placed strike to increase the lead to 4-2 over Luton Town.
Porro smashes in Tottenham’s second goal
After a few chances in the box for Tottenham, Pedro Porro strikes it past the keeper to give Tottenham a 2-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Kulusevski runs onto second goal of day
James Maddison placed this pass for Dejan Kulusevski perfectly, and not even a keeper deflection could stop what became Kulusevski's second goal of a dominant effort from Tottenham.