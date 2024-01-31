Watch Now
Johnson taps in Spurs' go-ahead goal v. Brentford
Just a minute after equalizing, Tottenham take a 2-1 lead thanks to Timo Werner's perfect ball across the Brentford box to Brennan Johnson, who finds the back of the net with ease.
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope
An inexplicable defensive error by Spurs results in a gift for Ivan Toney, who doesn't waste his golden opportunity in front of goal to reduce Brentford's deficit to just one goal.
Bradley powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of Chelsea
Anfield roars as Conor Bradley's rocket of a strike beats Dorde Petrovic and gives Liverpool a two-goal cushion against Chelsea.
Rodri drills Man City 3-0 in front of Burnley
Rodri powers his effort into the bottom corner of the Burnley goal to give Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 lead in the second half at the Etihad.
Richarlison nets Tottenham’s third v. Brentford
Spurs are flying as Richarlison tucks away their third goal of the second half to take a two-goal lead against Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Udogie equalizes for Tottenham against Brentford
Timo Werner finds Destiny Udogie inside the box, who follows up his own missed effort to put Spurs back on level terms against Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jota tucks away Liverpool’s opener against Chelsea
Diogo Jota will not be denied as he storms through Chelsea's defense to slot home Liverpool's go-ahead goal in the first half at Anfield.
Alvarez’s brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Burnley
Kevin De Bruyne finds Julian Alvarez inside the box, who doubles his tally early in the first half to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead against Burnley at the Etihad.
Maupay gets Brentford 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Neal Maupay silences Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he gives Brentford an early 1-0 lead over Spurs.
Alvarez heads Manchester City in front of Burnley
Julian Alvarez marks his 24th birthday with a goal as he heads in Manchester City's opener against Burnley in the first half at the Etihad.
Is Klopp creating a ‘disturbance’ at Liverpool?
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe debate if Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season is a distraction at Liverpool, particularly with his players such as Virgil van Dijk.
Who will replace Klopp at Liverpool?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail Liverpool's next steps following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he'll step down at the end of the season, and lists the possible names in the running to replace him.