Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Syndication: USA TODAY
How to watch No. 6 Notre Dame vs JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women’s basketball: TV/streaming info, game preview
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Purdue at Michigan State
Michigan State tops Purdue 24-17, win away from being bowl eligible in Jonathan Smith’s 1st season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evevbreredcard_241123_copy.jpg
Norgaard sent off for dangerous tackle on Pickford
nbc_pl_avlwatkinsgoal_241123.jpg
Watkins tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. Palace
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241123.jpg
Lemina’s cross finds Cunha for Wolves’ equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Syndication: USA TODAY
How to watch No. 6 Notre Dame vs JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women’s basketball: TV/streaming info, game preview
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Purdue at Michigan State
Michigan State tops Purdue 24-17, win away from being bowl eligible in Jonathan Smith’s 1st season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evevbreredcard_241123_copy.jpg
Norgaard sent off for dangerous tackle on Pickford
nbc_pl_avlwatkinsgoal_241123.jpg
Watkins tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. Palace
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241123.jpg
Lemina’s cross finds Cunha for Wolves’ equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Devenny makes it 2-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa

November 23, 2024 10:49 AM
For the second time in the first half, Aston Villa get caught on the break as Justin Devenny punishes Unai Emery's side right before the halftime interval.
nbc_pl_evevbreredcard_241123_copy.jpg
2:39
Norgaard sent off for dangerous tackle on Pickford
nbc_pl_avlwatkinsgoal_241123.jpg
1:17
Watkins tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. Palace
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241123.jpg
1:08
Lemina’s cross finds Cunha for Wolves’ equalizer
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_241123.jpg
1:14
Iwobi’s screamer gives Fulham lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241123.jpg
1:39
Saka rockets Arsenal 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crysarrgoal_241123.jpg
1:22
Sarr drills Crystal Palace ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241123.jpg
1:08
Pedro slots home Brighton’s opener v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_garysegment_241123.jpg
4:00
Gauging expectations for ‘enthusiastic’ Amorim
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241123.jpg
3:10
Ayew’s penalty gives Foxes hope v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241123.jpg
1:27
Fernandez doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241123.jpg
1:33
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
nbc_pl_pepextension_241123.jpg
3:44
Analyzing Guardiola’s decision to stay at Man City
