Watch Now
Kompany shares lessons from Burnley's loss to City
Vincent Kompany joins the postgame coverage to discuss Burnley's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Up Next
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe make their predictions for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps review all of the action from Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss where Tottenham goes from here as Harry Kane reportedly agrees to join Bayern Munich.
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
18-year-old Luca Koleosho joins the desk to explain his journey from Connecticut to the Premier League, and shares his thoughts on his senior debut for Burnley.
Lewis pleased with Man City’s poise v. Burnley
Lewis pleased with Man City's poise v. Burnley
Rico Lewis reflects on Manchester City's 3-0 win against Burnley in the first game of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Guardiola has ‘no doubt’ about City’s mentality
Guardiola has 'no doubt' about City's mentality
Pep Guardiola joins the desk to provide an injury update to Kevin de Bruyne, recap Manchester City's win over Burnley, and discuss the mindset of his players after a successful campaign last season.
Haaland analyzes his two goals against Burnley
Haaland analyzes his two goals against Burnley
Erling Haaland joins the desk to share his thoughts on Manchester City's 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor to kick off the new season.
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0
Relive Manchester City's three-goal victory over Burnley at Turf Moor to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
Things go from bad to worse for Burnley as Anass Zaroury receives a red card, following a VAR review, for a tackle on Manchester City's Kyle Walker at Turf Moor.
Rodri increases Man City’s lead over Burnley
Rodri increases Man City's lead over Burnley
Rodri slots home Manchester City's third goal of the match against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Top 10 PL players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign
Top 10 PL players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign
Joe-Prince Wright ranks Pro Soccer Talk's Top 10 Premier League players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.