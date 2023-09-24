Watch Now
Longstaff rifles Newcastle in front v. Blades
Newcastle United play to the whistle and Sean Longstaff drills his effort into the back of the Sheffield United net to give his side a 1-0 lead.
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
As if 7-0 wasn't enough, Sheffield United concede again thanks to Alexander Isak to make it 8-0 for Newcastle at Bramall Lane.
Guimaraes gives Newcastle 7-0 lead v. Blades
The rout is on at Bramall Lane as Bruno Guimaraes scores to make it 7-0 for Newcastle against Sheffield United.
Almiron slots home Newcastle’s sixth v. Blades
Newcastle refuse to let up as Miguel Almiron puts his side up 6-0 over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Gordon makes it 5-0 for Newcastle v. Blades
The rout continues as Anthony Gordon drills his long-range effort into the back of the net to give Newcastle a 5-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Wilson heads Newcastle 4-0 in front of Blades
Callum Wilson can't stop scoring as he heads the Mapies 4-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Botman gives Newcastle commanding lead over Blades
Newcastle continues to pile on the pressure as Sven Botman gets his head on the receiving end of a delicious Kieran Trippier cross to give the Magpies a 3-0 lead at Bramall Lane.
Burn’s header doubles Newcastle’s lead v. Blades
Dan Burn's diving header is a sight to see as the six-foot-six defender shows off his acrobatics to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead over Sheffield United.
