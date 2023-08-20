Watch Now
Lowe Down: Fernandes doing 'a lot of whinging'
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 2, including Bruno Fernandes' comments about referee decisions, Everton's rough start, and more.
Earle: Foden ‘the best pocket player’ in the PL
Robbie Earle explains to Robbie Mustoe why Phil Foden is his most underappreciated performer of the week and explains why he might reach a new level of form this season.
Postecoglou off to flying start at Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe tells Robbie Earle why Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Antonio on Hammers’ ‘unbelievable win’ v. Chelsea
Michail Antonio explains the importance of West Ham's win over Chelsea and how much it means to him.
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
Raheem Sterling shares his thoughts following Chelsea's 3-1 loss to West Ham at London Stadium.
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
West Ham United manager breaks down the Hammers' 3-1 victory against Chelsea and explains why he's so proud of his players.
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to analyze Manchester United's massive mistakes in midfield that resulted in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham.
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap West Ham United's impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea and break down Aston Villa's dominant win over Everton.
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on his side's 3-1 loss to 10-men West Ham United at London Stadium.
Mustoe: West Ham expose Chelsea’s ‘new problems’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap West Ham United's 3-1 victory over Chelsea and debate over how much work Mauricio Pochettino has on his hands for the Blues.
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1
Relive 10-men West Ham United's gutsy performance against Chelsea, where the Hammers secured three points in a 3-1 victory at London Stadium.
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham 3-1 lead
Lucas Paqueta converts from the penalty spot to give the Hammers a commanding two-goal lead against Chelsea at home.