 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Setback for Grayson Rodriguez, A.J. Puk lands on injured list
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Setback for Grayson Rodriguez, A.J. Puk lands on injured list
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kovacic doubles Man City's lead over Everton

April 19, 2025 11:50 AM
Manchester City get their two-goal cushion thanks to Mateo Kovacic's powerful sliding effort from the top of the box.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
nbc_pl_wissagoal_250419.jpg
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mbeumo2ndgoal_250418.jpg
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_250419.jpg
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
nbc_pl_richardsredcard_250419.jpg
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250419.jpg
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford
nbc_pl_mbeumogoal_250419.jpg
01:04
Mbeumo drills Brentford 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
08:33
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
06:28
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdate_250416.jpg
04:22
PL Update: Newcastle rout Palace to go third
nbc_pl_newvcryhl_250416.jpg
16:46
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_sttudioreact_250416.jpg
03:08
Newcastle ‘can beat anybody right now’
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal5_2050416.jpg
01:26
Isak powers Newcastle 5-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_250416.jpg
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_pl_astonvillachampleague_250416.jpg
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250416.jpg
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_newcastlemanunited_250415.jpg
13:10
‘Imperious’ Tonali shines in win over Man United

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_rugby_italyfrancehl_250419.jpg
17:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 21, France 34
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
nbc_roto_brewersdurbin_250418.jpg
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
nbc_roto_nola_250418.jpg
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_roto_bosvorl_250418.jpg
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250418.jpg
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250418.jpg
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250418.jpg
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
nbc_cfb_ndwattsmorrisoncomp_250418.jpg
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringtalks_250418.jpg
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’