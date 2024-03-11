 Skip navigation
Top News

Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’

Top Clips

Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City
Paris-Nice podium, Volta a Catalunya preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’

Top Clips

Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City
Paris-Nice podium, Volta a Catalunya preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pochettino: Chelsea 'need to keep pushing'

March 11, 2024 06:29 PM
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240311.jpg
3:43
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_update_240311.jpg
4:16
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_240311.jpg
15:09
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
2:26
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
1:25
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
2:02
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
nbc_pl_chenew_240311.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240311.jpg
0:55
Murphy’s rocket gives Newcastle hope v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240311.jpg
1:35
Mudryk dances past Newcastle to make it 3-1
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240311.jpg
1:00
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240311.jpg
1:10
Isak nets Newcastle’s equalizer against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1v2_240311.jpg
1:11
Jackson’s flick gives Chelsea lead v. Newcastle
