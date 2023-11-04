 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500
Brad Keselowski to miss qualifying at Phoenix
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three
Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbre3whu2_231104.jpg
Collins’ gives Brentford 3-2 lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_archergoal_231104.jpg
Archer’s strike gives Blades lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_mcbou_fodengoal_231104.jpg
Foden slots home Man City’s fourth v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavropanos' own goal puts Bees level v. West Ham

November 4, 2023 12:22 PM
Konstantinos Mavropanos' clearance goes awry as his header finds the back of his own net to put Brentford level at 2-2 against West Ham United at the Gtech.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalbre3whu2_231104.jpg
1:04
Collins’ gives Brentford 3-2 lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_archergoal_231104.jpg
1:41
Archer’s strike gives Blades lead over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_fodengoal_231104.jpg
1:25
Foden slots home Man City’s fourth v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_akanjigoal_231104.jpg
1:23
Akanji turns in Man City’s third v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_silvagoal_231104.jpg
1:13
Silva slots home Man City’s second v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_bokugoal_231104.jpg
1:19
Doku’s dazzling run gives City lead v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoalschlupp_231104.jpg
1:28
Ayew finds Schlupp to give Palace lead v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalwhu2bre1_231104.jpg
3:17
Bowen taps in West Ham’s second against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalwhu1bre1_231104.jpg
1:16
Kudus scores a screamer for West Ham v Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbre1whu0_231104.jpg
1:31
Maupay heads Brentford 1-0 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_231104.jpg
1:27
Mykolenko powers Everton 1-0 in front of Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulmu_fernandesintv_231104.jpg
1:18
Fernandes, McTominay recap Man Utd’s win v. Fulham
Now Playing