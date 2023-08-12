 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
nbc_pl_isakintvv2_230812.jpg
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
nbc_pl_isakintvv2_230812.jpg
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McGinn: Newcastle 'by far the better team'

August 12, 2023 04:26 PM
Jon McGinn recaps Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle Untied and explains how his side will move forward.
Up Next
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
11:39
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_isakintvv2_230812.jpg
3:07
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newavlpostgame_230812.jpg
9:27
Unpacking Newcastle’s 5-1 win against Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_silva_230812.jpg
3:10
Silva pleased with Fulham’s win against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newavlhl_230812.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Newcastle United 5, Aston Villa 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_dyche_230812.jpg
2:03
Dyche ‘very disappointed’ in loss to Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew5avl1_230812.jpg
1:06
Barnes seals 5-1 victory for Newcastle v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew4avl1_230812.jpg
1:21
Wilson makes it 4-1 for Newcastle against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew3avl1_230812.jpg
1:21
Isak’s chip gives Newcastle 3-1 lead over Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lockyerintv_230812.jpg
2:08
Lockyer: Luton Town has PL ‘learning curve’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_edwardsintv_230812.jpg
3:01
Edwards discusses regrets from Luton Town’s loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230812.jpg
3:22
De Zerbi recaps Brighton’s 4-1 win v. Luton Town
Now Playing