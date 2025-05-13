Newcastle have 'momentum' going into Arsenal match

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newcastle have 'momentum' going into Arsenal match
May 13, 2025 12:18 PM
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss Newcastle's impressive win over Chelsea and how the Magpies are in fine form ahead of a critical Matchweek 37 showdown with Arsenal.
Related Videos
06:41
Will Potter be able to turn West Ham around?
20:20
Arsenal’s first half v. Reds was ‘unacceptable’
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 36
10:56
Given analyzes the best saves of the PL season
02:30
Previewing ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd v. Spurs final
04:50
Best PL goals ever scored at Goodison Park
07:44
‘Very impressive’ Villa march towards Europe
05:07
Chelsea’s ‘naivety’ may cost them Champions League
05:37
Liverpool have ‘a really big problem’ with Trent
11:20
Marinakis’ confrontation with Nuno ‘a bad look’
06:50
Arsenal dealing with ‘hangover’ from loss to PSG
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield
10:57
Extended HLs: Forest v. Leicester Matchweek 36
11:53
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 36
01:34
Reactions from Forest’s draw with Leicester
01:28
Buonanotte makes it 2-2 for Leicester v. Forest
01:58
Bowen slots home West Ham’s second v. Man United
Latest Clips
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
16:38
Flagg immediately alters Mavericks’ timeline
16:57
Russo: Mavs winning lottery ‘is a little crazy’
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
03:20
Injuries impacting landscape of 2025 NBA Playoffs
06:19
Mavericks win lottery in stunning turn of events
03:59
Celtics’ Game 4 loss defined by Tatum’s injury
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue