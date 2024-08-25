Watch Now
Madueke's hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
Relive Noni Madueke's hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves in a 6-2 rout at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's performance in a 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield.
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to the media following his side's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves in Matchweek 2.
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
Noni Madueke shares his thoughts on his hat-trick performance against Wolves in Chelsea's 6-2 in at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the season with a tidy finish to double Liverpool's lead against Brentford at Anfield.
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
Anfield erupts as Liverpool execute their counter attack to perfection thanks to Luis Diaz's sublime finish early in the first half at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
Relive Chelsea's eight-goal thriller against Wolves, where Noni Madueke's hat-trick stole the show for the Blues in an unforgettable visit to the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle MWK 2
Look back on the best moments from Newcastle's visit to the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth struck first but Anthony Gordon's equalizer in the second half helped earn the Magpies a point in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's astonishing 6-2 victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
The goals don't stop for the Blues as Joao Felix comes off the bench and delivers in his return to the club to give Chelsea an incredible 6-2 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Gordon brings Newcastle level v. Bournemouth
It's game on for the Magpies as Anthony Gordon nets the equalizer in the second half against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Madueke’s hat-trick puts Chelsea up 5-2 v. Wolves
Cole Palmer once again sets up Noni Madueke in front of goal, where the English international makes no mistake to complete his hat-trick at the Molineux.