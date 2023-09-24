 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_steelersside_230919.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 3 NFL Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Dr. Diandra: Can Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick win before season ends?
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jimmie Johnson still keeping an eye on Alex Palou and his IndyCar championship run

nbc_pl_cheavl_gustoredcard_230924.jpg
Gusto receives straight red card v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_totgoal2_230924.jpg
Son’s double puts Tottenham level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arspengoal_230924.jpg
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal lead over Tottenham

Ornstein: Spurs, Arsenal undergoing restructure

September 24, 2023 09:04 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to provide the latest news regarding the front office changes happening for both North London rivals, Tottenham and Arsenal.
nbc_pl_cheavl_gustoredcard_230924.jpg
3:22
Gusto receives straight red card v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_totgoal2_230924.jpg
1:29
Son’s double puts Tottenham level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arspengoal_230924.jpg
4:52
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_brightongoal2_230924.jpg
1:31
Mitoma gives Brighton lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoalv2_230924.jpg
1:36
Bowen’s header puts West Ham level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_brightongoal_230924.jpg
1:07
Kerkez turns in Gilmour’s cross for Brighton goal
nbc_pl_totgoal_230924.jpg
1:40
Son equalizes for Tottenham against Arsenal
nbc_pl_solenkigoal_230924.jpg
1:07
Solanke curls in Bournemouth’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sakagoal_230924.jpg
1:31
Saka shot deflects off Romero to give Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_salahpengoal_230924.jpg
1:44
Salah penalty gives Liverpool lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_ornsteineverton_230924.jpg
2:18
Ornstein on potential American takeover of Everton
nbc_pl_postgame_kompany_230923.jpg
2:16
Kompany explains Burnley’s pitfalls v. Man United
