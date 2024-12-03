 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillip Bell.png
Wide Receiver Phillip Bell Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241203.jpg
PL Update: Leicester City down West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
nbc_soccer_uswntvnedhl_241203.jpg
Highlights: Netherlands vs. USWNT (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham

December 3, 2024 05:07 PM
Leicester City are flying thanks to Patson Daka's powerful left-footed finish from close range to give the Foxes a commanding 3-0 lead over the Hammers at the King Power Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_241203.jpg
6:19
PL Update: Leicester City down West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
0:50
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
1:39
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241203.jpg
1:12
Mateta outmuscles Ipswich to give Palace lead
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
3:11
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_2robbiesmuneve_241203.jpg
7:24
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
nbc_pl_novtop25goals_241203.jpg
13:06
Top 25 Premier League goals of November 2024
nbc_pl_2robbiescheavl_241203.jpg
8:18
Chelsea ‘on to good things’ under Maresca
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswhu_241203.jpg
9:03
Arsenal ‘are a joy to watch’ after win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_2robbieslivtmci_241203.jpg
14:22
Liverpool take down Manchester City in style
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
4:35
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_pl_netbustersshow13_241203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 13
