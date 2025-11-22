Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Neto's header puts Chelsea in front of Burnley
November 22, 2025 08:10 AM
Chelsea take the lead at Turf Moor as Jamie Gittens' cross finds a diving Pedro Neto at the far post to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over Burnley.
10:05
Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League preview
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
09:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
08:43
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
03:58
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
03:31
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
07:00
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
01:10
Robertson on contract: ‘Let’s see what happens’
03:46
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
02:22
Robertson: Liverpool were ‘below the standard’
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
01:58
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
01:59
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
01:56
Highlights: Suns rally late to beat Timberwolves
01:59
Highlights: Mavs get thrilling win against Pels
08:49
Dawson glides to 5000m gold in Calgary
01:57
Highlights: Heat smother Bulls in Chicago
02:00
Highlights: Raptors torch Wizards at home
01:57
Highlights: Porter Jr. buries Celtics, Nets win
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell leads Cavs over Pacers
05:01
Highlights: New Mexico holds off Mississippi State
03:01
Stolz punches ticket to Milan with win in Calgary
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
07:25
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin
04:36
HLs: Dybantsa imposes his will vs. Wisconsin
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
08:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
01:18
Expect Godwin to have a ‘part-time role’ in return
01:48
Nuggets vs. Rockets could be a ‘live betting spot’
01:56
Will Warriors cover at home against Trail Blazers?
02:17
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
02:16
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
01:22
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
