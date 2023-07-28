 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dalvincook_230728_1920x1080.jpg
Cook has ‘about five’ legitimate suitors
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Summer Series delivering 'epic' exhibitions

July 28, 2023 02:35 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards analyze the six Premier League teams that have 'put on a show' this preseason during the inaugural Summer Series.
nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
7:00
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
nbc_pl_newchehlv2_230726.jpg
8:57
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
9:04
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
3:02
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
nbc_pl_reecejamesintv_230726.jpg
2:06
James discusses possibility of Chelsea captaincy
nbc_pl_kierantrippierintv_230726.jpg
0:42
Trippier: Newcastle showed ‘great togetherness’
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230726_1920x1080.jpg
0:54
Diaby doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal_230726.jpg
1:04
Villa’s Philogene breaks deadlock against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalnew1che1_230726.jpg
1:20
Newcastle’s Almiron equalizes against Chelsea
nbc_pl_brebhahlv2_230726.jpg
12:03
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
1:10
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
0:53
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
