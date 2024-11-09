 Skip navigation
NASCAR driver Bobby Allison
When NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison took on the Indianapolis 500
NCAA Football: Georgia at Mississippi
Dart and Davis help No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for 28-10 win
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 8 Indiana scores 2 early TDs to beat Michigan 20-15 and earn school-record 10th win

nbc_cfb_pribulatd_241109.jpg
Penn State’s Pribula scampers to 8-yard TD
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_pricetd_241109.jpg
ND’s Price separates, stays in bounds for long TD
nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_leonardtd_241109.jpg
Leonard dashes around FSU, leaps for 34-yard TD

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PL Update: Liverpool, Brighton score huge wins

November 9, 2024 05:40 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy day in Matchweek 11 that saw Liverpool dominate Aston Villa, Brighton stun Manchester City and Wolves pick up their first Premier League win of the season.
nbc_pl_chearspreview_241109.jpg
1:39
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
1:47
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
nbc_pl_livavl_241109.jpg
11:08
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 11
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
3:44
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_241109.jpg
1:31
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
1:38
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
1:42
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_pl_pepintv_241109.jpg
3:24
Guardiola: Man City’s ways must ‘change’
nbc_pl_bhamcreview_241109.jpg
2:56
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
nbc_pl_rileyintv_241109.jpg
1:06
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
nbc_pl_bhamc_241109.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
1:36
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
