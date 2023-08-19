 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying
Chase Elliott’s qualifying effort at Watkins Glen adds to challenge of winning
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Dutch Disaster: Sifan Hassan, Femke Bol fall meters from gold medals at track worlds
World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record

Fitzpatrick turning things around at BMW
Fitzpatrick turning things around at BMW
nbc_moto_450recap_230819.jpg
Jett Lawrence gets tested, still wins Budd Creek
nbc_moto_250recap_230819.jpg
Hunter Lawrence, Cooper battle in Budd Creek

PL Update: Manchester City stifle Newcastle United

August 19, 2023 06:19 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League, kicking things off with Brighton's dominant performance against Wolves and ending things with City's gritty performance against Newcastle.
Silva: Referee made an ‘error’ in Fulham’s loss
Guardiola: City were ‘magnificent’ v. Newcastle
Foden: City ‘got a great result’ against Newcastle
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
Howe: Newcastle ‘weren’t clinical enough’ v. City
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
Son: Tottenham is ‘very hungry’ under Postecoglou
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
Keane: Manchester United ‘are the new Spurs’
Onana laments Man Utd’s performance v. Tottenham
De Zerbi shares takeaways from Brighton’s win
