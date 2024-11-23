 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round One
Maverick McNealy shares lead in Sea Island; Daniel Berger 2 back in comeback bid
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
Jeeno Thitikul ties Angel Yin at CME, eyes $5 million week in Naples

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgointv_241123.jpg
Hidalgo: Notre Dame ‘locked in’ for win at USC
nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgocomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Hidalgo stuffs stat sheet vs. USC
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujucomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Watkins scores 24 vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round One
Maverick McNealy shares lead in Sea Island; Daniel Berger 2 back in comeback bid
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
Jeeno Thitikul ties Angel Yin at CME, eyes $5 million week in Naples

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgointv_241123.jpg
Hidalgo: Notre Dame ‘locked in’ for win at USC
nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgocomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Hidalgo stuffs stat sheet vs. USC
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujucomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Watkins scores 24 vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL Update: Spurs smash Manchester City

November 23, 2024 03:50 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on a busy Saturday slate, including Spurs' shock win over Man City, Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Chelsea's victory over Leicester City, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_pepintv_241123.jpg
4:43
Guardiola critical of Manchester City’s balance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatchanalysis_241123.jpg
6:01
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_241123.jpg
2:00
Postecoglou proud of how Spurs handled Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctot_241123.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
1:35
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
1:49
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
1:47
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
2:48
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
1:41
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241123.jpg
1:16
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevbrehl_241123.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavsbou_241123.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth 1, Brighton 2 MWK 12
Now Playing