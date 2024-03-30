Watch Now
PL Update: Tottenham rally v. Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday, including Newcastle's seven goal-thriller against West Ham, Spurs' comeback over Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw with Brentford.
Ten Hag: Brentford had ‘more passion’ in draw
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on his side's lackluster 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech.
Dyche: Everton ‘need to keep working’
Everton manager Sean Dyche speaks to the media following Everton's disappointing 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Mustoe: Man United need to ‘totally change’ staff
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Erik ten Hag and Manchester United following a 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 30
Manchester United nearly stole all three points against Brentford, but the Bees rallied and salvaged a point in an otherwise dominant performance against the Red Devils at the Gtech.
Ajer puts Brentford level late against Man United
Ivan Toney finds Kristoffer Ajer alone in the box and he tucks away the Bees' equalizer against Manchester United in stoppage time at the Gtech.
Mount blasts Man United in front of Brentford
Mason Mount is in on goal and finds the back of the net to silence the Gtech and give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Brentford.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30
Moussa Diaby got Aston Villa going early with a thunderous strike before Ezri Konsa put the match out of reach for Wovles in a comfortable 2-0 win at Villa Park in Matchweek 30.
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
Ezri Konsa's chip across the box finds its way over the goal line to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa in the second half against Wolves at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
Relive the six-goal thriller between Sheffield United and Fulham, where Rodrigo Muniz's worldie salvaged a point for the Cottagers late in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Diaby rifles Aston Villa in front of Wolves
Moussa Diaby unleashes a rocket from distance that finds the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Wolves in the fist half at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
Relive Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace's showdown at the City Ground, where both sides fought desperately to avoid dropping valuable points in Matchweek 30.