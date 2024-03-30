 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.
Connecticut Huskies Donovan Clingan Elite 8
Donovan Clingan, UConn power back into Final Four behind 30-0 run in 77-52 rout of Illinois
USC Trojans' Juju Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, powers Southern California past Baylor 74-70 for spot in Elite Eight

nbc_horse_recap_240330.jpg
Fierceness executes ‘dream trip’ at Florida Derby
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
nbc_horse_studioanalysis_240330.jpg
Fierceness ‘exceptional’ in Florida Derby victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PL Update: Tottenham rally v. Luton Town

March 30, 2024 06:55 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday, including Newcastle's seven goal-thriller against West Ham, Spurs' comeback over Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw with Brentford.
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240330.jpg
3:03
Ten Hag: Brentford had ‘more passion’ in draw
nbc_pl_seanintv_240330.jpg
1:29
Dyche: Everton ‘need to keep working’
nbc_pl_bremupostgame_240330.jpg
5:56
Mustoe: Man United need to ‘totally change’ staff
nbc_pl_bremu_240330.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240330.jpg
1:19
Ajer puts Brentford level late against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240330.jpg
1:41
Mount blasts Man United in front of Brentford
GettyImages-2125662397__212670.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
1:30
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_shufulehlv2_240330.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_avlwol_diabygoal_240330.jpg
2:15
Diaby rifles Aston Villa in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_nfcphl_240330.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_totvslutehl_240330.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
